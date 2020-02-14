California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 7,955 Shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of El Paso Electric worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in El Paso Electric by 107.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in El Paso Electric in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in El Paso Electric in the third quarter worth $204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in El Paso Electric by 222.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in El Paso Electric by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:EE opened at $68.33 on Friday. El Paso Electric has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29.

El Paso Electric Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE).

Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.