California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,261 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Apergy worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APY. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Apergy in the third quarter worth about $14,364,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Apergy by 283.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 132,742 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apergy in the third quarter worth about $3,180,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Apergy in the first quarter worth about $4,757,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Apergy by 413.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 85,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APY opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. Apergy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APY. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 price target on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 price target on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $29.00 price target on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Apergy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.41.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

