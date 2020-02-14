California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,999 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Equitrans Midstream worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 56.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 15.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 25.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 145,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 84,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 330,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

NASDAQ ETRN opened at $8.70 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.69%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

