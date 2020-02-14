California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,626 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.48% of Independence Realty Trust worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 145,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 80,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 129,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 514,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 22,283 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Compass Point cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

NYSE:IRT opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.76. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

