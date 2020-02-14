California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.39% of KEMET worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEM. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET during the fourth quarter worth $839,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of KEMET by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 100,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KEMET by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 154,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of KEMET by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET during the third quarter worth $4,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:KEM opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. KEMET Co. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. KEMET had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

KEMET Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

