California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,907 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,819 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,983,000 after acquiring an additional 104,222 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 116,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares during the period.

AGIO stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 356.42%. The company had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,485,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

