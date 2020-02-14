California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 43,055 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Allegheny Technologies worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.25%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

ATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

