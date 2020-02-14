California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Cloudera worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cloudera by 2,485.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 171,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $1,951,835.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 710,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,087,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,317,240.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,130 shares of company stock worth $4,288,328. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cloudera from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cloudera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a report on Sunday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

NYSE CLDR opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cloudera Inc has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

