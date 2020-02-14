California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 10,300 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Acacia Communications worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACIA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 42,623 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 534.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 342.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 383,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after acquiring an additional 296,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,335,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACIA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average of $66.15. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

In related news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $25,187.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 810 shares of company stock valued at $54,483 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.