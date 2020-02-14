California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 13,952 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.30% of Minerals Technologies worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTX. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 34.0% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $403,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,554.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

MTX stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $63.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

