California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 24,311 Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,311 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of National General worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGHC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of National General by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of National General by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of National General by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National General by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National General by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National General alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NGHC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In other news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $104,417.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,198.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

National General stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59. National General Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.59.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.