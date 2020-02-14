California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 28,998 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of Hilltop worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 76,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 30,968 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

HTH opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.83. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

