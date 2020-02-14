California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 45,055 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,055 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.32% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $109,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $203,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,549 in the last three months. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPBI opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

