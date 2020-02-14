California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 57,228 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,228 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PMT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $6,164,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,455 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 224.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.54. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

