California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 82,904 Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 109.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.43% of Meta Financial Group worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 453.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other news, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $312,557.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at $320,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock worth $959,489. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

