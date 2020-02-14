California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Potlatchdeltic worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

In other news, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $145,563.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,588.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $473,621.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,979.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 1.40. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.69 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Potlatchdeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.