California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Boyd Gaming worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $298,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,309.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,056,777.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BYD stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $33.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

