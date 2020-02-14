California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Quaker Chemical worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 523.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

In other Quaker Chemical news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KWR opened at $182.11 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12 month low of $141.79 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.34 and its 200-day moving average is $161.15.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

