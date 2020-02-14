California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $589,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 178.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

ABG opened at $96.89 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

