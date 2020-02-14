California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,252 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.34% of Dril-Quip worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 335.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 130,704 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 16.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,727 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.72. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.56. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.