California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.85 Million Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Belden worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Belden by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Belden by 23.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Belden by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Belden by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDC shares. Cross Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Longbow Research raised Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.47. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.73 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

