California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.92 Million Position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,895 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Yelp worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Yelp by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. Yelp Inc has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.38.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 target price on Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.42.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $700,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

