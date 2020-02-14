California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Wingstop worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 1,252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 123,803 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Wingstop by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period.

Shares of WING opened at $100.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.75. Wingstop Inc has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $107.43.

WING has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Wedbush raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

