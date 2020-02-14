California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.99 Million Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 89.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

NYSE:APAM opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.89. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $38.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 193.28% and a net margin of 19.59%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.38%.

APAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.