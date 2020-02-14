California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.02 Million Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of HMS worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMSY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HMS by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,572,000 after acquiring an additional 737,668 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in HMS by 4,499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 357,925 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HMS by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 691,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,820,000 after acquiring an additional 277,554 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in HMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,755,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in HMS in the 4th quarter valued at $5,017,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on HMS in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. HMS Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

