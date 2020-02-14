California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.08 Million Position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Monro worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Monro by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 1,348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 357,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 332,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,119,000 after purchasing an additional 189,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Monro by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNRO. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra dropped their price target on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $62.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.62. Monro Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.47 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Monro’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Monro Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

