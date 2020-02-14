California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.06% of StoneCo worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in StoneCo by 28.5% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at about $7,616,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in StoneCo by 9.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. StoneCo Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $169.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.41 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 28.74%. On average, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. ValuEngine downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

