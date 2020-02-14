California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.55% of Middlesex Water worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 10.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 36.7% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.99. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSEX. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

