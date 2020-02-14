California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Select Medical worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 37.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after buying an additional 357,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,931,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,711,000 after purchasing an additional 207,146 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 1,548.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 770,072 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 81,561 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $1,156,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 356,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,020.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $554,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,036.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,263,900 in the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

