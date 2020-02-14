California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.49% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 101.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.49.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 13,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $226,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $191,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,463 shares of company stock worth $1,173,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

