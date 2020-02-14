California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.10% of GDS worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 1,316.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.71 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $149.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

