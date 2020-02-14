California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 252.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,190 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.45% of Kornit Digital worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 29.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

KRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $43.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.70 and a beta of 1.05. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.