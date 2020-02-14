California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,209 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Mercury General worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 447.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 62,241 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Mercury General during the third quarter valued at $552,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 86.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,120 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at $2,283,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 30.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of MCY opened at $51.18 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.92%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

