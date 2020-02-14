California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 158,962 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 131.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,962 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.39% of MaxLinear worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MXL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 270,868 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1,273.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,233,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,438 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at $2,077,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $226,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,936.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MaxLinear stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.14, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.32. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $70.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.33 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 target price on MaxLinear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 target price on MaxLinear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.