California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 29,335 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.31% of SPS Commerce worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 173.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, January 17th. First Analysis upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

