California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 38,760 Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Avon Products worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avon Products by 104.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,887,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,900 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Avon Products by 43.9% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,884,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,427 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Avon Products by 237.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 99,792 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Avon Products by 15.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 332,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 45,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Avon Products by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 750,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,933 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avon Products alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.72.

NYSE:AVP opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. Avon Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $5.92.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.