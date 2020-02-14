California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 71,719 Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,719 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Commscope worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Commscope by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,135,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after acquiring an additional 551,620 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Commscope by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 29,535 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Commscope by 3.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,202,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,819,000 after acquiring an additional 690,482 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Commscope by 309.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 144,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commscope by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 208,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 41,660 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34.

Commscope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

