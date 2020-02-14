California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,426 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.42% of CBIZ worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 284,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 328.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 107,492 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 41.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 9.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $43,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,717.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 64,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $1,734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,192.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,672. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

