California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Enstar Group worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enstar Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Enstar Group by 311.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Enstar Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Enstar Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

ESGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $200.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.58. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $158.72 and a 12 month high of $213.99.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.