California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,750 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.37% of Brinker International worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 117.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 505.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 48,525.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $228,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. OTR Global upgraded Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.95.

Brinker International stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.16. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

