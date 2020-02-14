California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 57,712 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,712 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.28% of Terex worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TEX opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -894.37, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.71. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $38.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a positive return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

TEX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $148,713.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 518 shares of company stock valued at $14,455. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

