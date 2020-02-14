California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,998 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of ABM Industries worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,999,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,980,000 after purchasing an additional 184,023 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 968,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 45.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 84,710 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 181.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABM opened at $39.12 on Friday. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.64.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.94.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

