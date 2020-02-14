California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,747 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of AutoNation worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 123.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 76.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 31.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 116,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AN stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.79. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 44,574 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $2,038,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra cut their target price on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

