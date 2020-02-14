California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 196,100 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.59% of 3D Systems worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in 3D Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,242 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in 3D Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,319,331 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after buying an additional 86,786 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in 3D Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,986 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDD opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDD. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

