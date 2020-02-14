Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ELY. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point set a $21.50 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.81.

NYSE:ELY opened at $19.54 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

