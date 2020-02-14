Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 118.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,176,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 636,867 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.52% of Callon Petroleum worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,589,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,652,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,860 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,908 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,835,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,727,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,760 shares during the period.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

