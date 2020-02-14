Cambiar Investors LLC Has $44.91 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,405 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 32,236 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.4% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $44,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,829,887,000 after purchasing an additional 509,082 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,207,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,045,682,000 after purchasing an additional 293,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $914,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,010 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

