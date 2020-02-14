Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 33,948 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,948 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $64,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $150.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

