Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 38,896 Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,896 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTD. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 172,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

HTD stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $28.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

