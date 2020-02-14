Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,243,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,490,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,541,000 after purchasing an additional 338,263 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Gabelli lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

NYSE ROK opened at $201.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.01. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $207.94. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,125 shares of company stock worth $4,018,894 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.